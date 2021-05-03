Request Hits Market Capitalization of $160.82 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Request has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $160.82 million and $5.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

