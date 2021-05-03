Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioVie Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioVie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. BioVie has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

