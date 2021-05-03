Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

