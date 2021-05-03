Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):

4/15/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.31 ($2.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.30 ($3.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.70 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR O2D traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €2.42 ($2.84). 5,409,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.33. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

