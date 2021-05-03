Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $192.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $173.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $179.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/15/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

