Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. 2,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,026. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

