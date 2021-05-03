Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

NYSE PNC opened at $186.95 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.