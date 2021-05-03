Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,840 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,809 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.08 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.