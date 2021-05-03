Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.03.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

