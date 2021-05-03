Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $222.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.