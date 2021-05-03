Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.35. 841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 169,512 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

