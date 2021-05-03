Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RNMBY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNMBY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

