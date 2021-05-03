Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,699. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

