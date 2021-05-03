Riccardo Perfetti Sells 1,640 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $47,078.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $3,422.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $8,477.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,151.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $9,118.65.

On Friday, March 12th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $9,011.70.

On Thursday, February 25th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $10,155.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $18.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

