Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock worth $473,752,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.76 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

