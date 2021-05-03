RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

