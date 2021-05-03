Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 60,416 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,416 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.21% of Avnet worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

