Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.