Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $323.95 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.