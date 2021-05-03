Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,628 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of New York Community Bancorp worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after buying an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

