Robert P. Browne Sells 13,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00.

NTRS opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.86. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

