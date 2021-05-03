Robert W. Baird Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $57.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.99 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

