Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $328.00 on Monday. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $378.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.35.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

