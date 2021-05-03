Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Up to $189.48

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $189.48, but opened at $198.34. Rogers shares last traded at $198.84, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Rogers by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

