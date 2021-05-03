Rollins, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional raised its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

