Rosenblatt Securities Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $85.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

