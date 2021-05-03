Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 246.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 162,499 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $12,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $130.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $132.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

