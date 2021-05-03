Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CGI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.