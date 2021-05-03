Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $129.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $13,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

