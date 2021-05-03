Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $91.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

