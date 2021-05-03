Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.22.

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75. Insiders bought 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

