Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.42.

TSE MX opened at C$44.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$62.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -5.87%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

