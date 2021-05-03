Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 430.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 430.22 ($5.62).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

RMG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 496 ($6.48). 3,216,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,374. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.41. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.41%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.