Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Royce Global Value Trust Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

