RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market capitalization of $240.94 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00278054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.30 or 0.01150957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00720215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.22 or 0.99945395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the exchanges listed above.

