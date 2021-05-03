Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Safestore has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

