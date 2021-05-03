Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.98) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

