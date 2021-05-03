Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $11.12. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

