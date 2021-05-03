Santori & Peters Sells 1,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Santori & Peters trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SPAB stock remained flat at $$29.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,528. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

