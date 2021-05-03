Sapiens International (SPNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Sapiens International has set its FY 2021

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPNS opened at $32.36 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

