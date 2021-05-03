Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,100 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 948,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 601.9 days.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of SAPIF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

