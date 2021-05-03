Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.59 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

