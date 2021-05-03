Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

