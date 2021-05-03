Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

