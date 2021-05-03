Scotiabank Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.90.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$9.00 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.11 million and a P/E ratio of -26.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

