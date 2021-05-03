Scotiabank Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$84.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$77.29.

TSE:IAG opened at C$69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.11. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

