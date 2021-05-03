Scotiabank Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $114.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.