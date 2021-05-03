Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $78.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SRL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.98.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

