Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.92.

SGEN stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $213.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

