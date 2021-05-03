Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the March 31st total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Secoo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Secoo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Secoo by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Secoo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,011,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 328,518 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Secoo has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.